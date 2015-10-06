Swim club brings home medals, club records

RYAN MCMILLAN of the Penticton Pikes, set four new club records during the B.C. Summer Swimming Association provincials championships in August.

Penticton Pikes swimmers won seven medals at the B.C. Summer Swimming Association provincials on Aug. 20, including three gold by Ryan McMillan.

"I did really well considering the caliber of everybody else," said McMillan.

Competing in division 2 (age 9-10 1/2), McMillan's medals were in the 100-metre individual medley (1:21.19), 50-m freestyle (31.97) and 100-m freestyle (1:10.00). McMillan also broke four pikes records in the 50-m freestyle, 50-m fly and 100-m freestyle and the 100 IM. The first three records had been held since 1996 by Matthew Antle. Andrew Kennedy held the 100 IM record since 2000.

"It felt really good," said McMillan. "I had been going for them all year."

During the season McMillan said he improved his dives, as well as his breast stroke, backstroke and butterfly. McMillan's sister Ashley, competing in the 12 to 16 age open category, earned silver in the 100-m breast stroke (1:22.45) and bronze in the 100-m backstroke (1:11.82) and 200-m IM (2:34.96).

Simon Paisley earned bronze in the 50-m freestyle (24.79) in the 17 and over men's open category.

Ben Say (50 free 11th, 100 fly 12th, 50 fly fifth and 100 free 12th), TJ Paisley (50 free 11th) and Celina Glabus (50 free 14th) all made second swims — the top 16 swimmers swim again in afternoon finals.

Glabus, the Pikes coach, said all the swimmer had great races.

Also representing the Pikes were Anders Say, David Archibald, Luke McCoy, Sarah Andrews and Mark Andrews. The Pikes also had swimmers in the regional relays.