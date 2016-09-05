Charity slo-pitch tournament in Penticton a hit

A charity slo-pitch tournament was held in Penticton from Sept. 2-4 raising funds for the Canadian Cancer Society and a South Okanagan family.

"Thank you to all who came out and enjoyed the weekend. It was an amazing weekend of fun, laughs and raising money and awareness for the Canadian Cancer Society," said Ryan Graham, tournament organizer.

PTH captured the A division beating the Screaming Steelers 17-14 in the final. In the B division final the Bandits defeated McFierce 19-16 and M&Ms won 13-0 over Thugz in the C division final.

Greg Doyle of PTH took first place in the home run derby contest.

A head shaving event was also held on Sunday to raise funds for the cause.