Riders cycle for humanity in Summerland

Riders are gearing up for sixth annual Test of Humanity mountain bike race on Sept. 18 in Summerland.

Since it started, riders have raised over $225,000 to support Canadian Humanitarian’s projects in Ethiopia. The race attracts riders from all over B.C., Alberta and even across continents to compete for fun prizes and take part in family events while raising money used to improve the lives of those living in poverty in Africa. The race involves over 250 racers, 75 volunteers and 40 sponsors.

Race organizer Nic Seaton describes the race “as a fun day for everyone with races and activities for all ages.”

“There are kids’ races, crafts, a scavenger hunt and even a fun low-to-ground bike circuit as well as beginner races, team races and solo races for the adults. It really is a day designed for everyone to enjoy while also giving back to make our world a better place to live,” said Seaton.

Registration closes on Sept. 14 and people can register at www.testofhumanity.com.

All proceeds are used to provide orphaned and vulnerable children in Ethiopia with access to health care, education, vocational training and the basic necessities of life such as nutrition and shelter. Canadian Humanitarian’s holistic approach has enabled children who started in its programs to graduate, attend post-secondary education and become contributing members in their communities.

The organizers of the Test of Humanity also recognize that there is need in our local community and support the South Okanagan Food bank with food donations being encouraged as part of the registration fee.

“It really is a day that brings everyone together to give back locally and globally and to have fun at the same time. It brings out the best in people,” said Seaton.

The race is sponsored by many local businesses, including The Bike Barn and The Co-operators, who provide the top-level of support. Other local businesses also contribute to help encourage the racers to raise funds and make the event successful.