Vees rookie has learned retired NHL father

TY AMONTE, a Penticton Vees rookie, looks for an open teammate during BCHL exhibition action. Amonte, son of retired NHLer Tony Amonte, looks to help the Vees score big this season.

Ty Amonte credits his father Tony for shaping him into the player he is now.

“He’s been there every step. This is the first year I can remember that I haven’t played for him,” said Ty, adding his father is his top mentor. “He’s always been my coach. He’s always been the hand that’s guided me.”

Like his father, Ty played at Thayer Academy in Braintree, Mass. Ty will also follow in his father’s footsteps playing at Boston University next fall. Ty said his decision to go to BU has nothing to do with his father, but the program being the perfect fit for him.

Amonte senior had many bits of advice to pass along to his son.

“The way to play the game the right way,” said Ty of his dad who racked up 416 goals and 900 points in 1,174 games with five NHL teams. “I think just having him as a guide in being able to know how to play the game the right way as some of the pros do and playing the right systems and by getting the opportunity to score.”

Ty’s favourite memory with his father is skating together during the summer. They would hit the ice two to three times a week.

“He would always just come up with these little drills,” said Ty. “Little things to get me better. Being able to shoot while keeping your feet moving.”

Ty, who will wear No. 12 with the Vees, was born while his dad starred for the Blackhawks and got to experience the NHL environment during his two-year Flames tenure.

“It was really fun. Meeting the guys, going into the locker room. Meeting Dion Phaneuf, (Mikka) Kiprusoff, seeing what they are like,” said Ty, recipient of the Boston Bruins’ John Carlton Memorial Trophy as the top male high school player in eastern Massachusetts. “How they operate. Where hockey is their life. It’s just a really fun experience to see how they do it. So you can model what you are doing. Get a better example of what you want to be. I want to be the stand up guy like my dad was both on and off the ice. Be able to produce on the ice for the fans and everyone. Be a good role model to younger kids.”

Ty is determined to create offence and make plays. He thrives on playing with pace and making plays off the rush. Amonte’s dad has shown him the best way to play and said he’s become a great player because of it. The style of play Amonte likes was a factor in coming to the Vees. He also said playing in the BCHL is better suited to him compared to the United States Hockey League, which he said is a bigger, stronger, physical league. That side of the game he can handle. The five-foot-11, 175-pounder said he needs to work on his offensive side and develop a finesse game. He wants to improve his ability to move the puck and line up with skilled players.

Amonte brings winning experience to the Vees as he helped his high school win the New England championship, which had not been done since his father played there in the late 1980s.

“It was a fun experience,” said Ty. “It was just really awesome the fact we finally get there and just get it done.”