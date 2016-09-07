OHA player gets invite to Hockey Canada festival

OKANAGAN HOCKEY ACADEMY Female Prep player Sophie Shirley was invited to Hockey Canada's National Women’s Team Fall Festival from Sept. 11-18 in Calgary.

Sophie Shirley of the Okanagan Hockey Academy Female Prep team is among 44 players invited to attend Canada’s National Women’s Team Fall Festival from Sept. 11-18 in Calgary.

Shirley, a native of Saskatoon, Sask., was part of Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 Team for a three-games series against the United States in August. Shirley, 17, won a silver medal with Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 Team at the 2016 IIHF Women’s Under-18 World Championship.

The 44 players selected will take to the ice on two teams, Red and White, over the seven-day camp that will feature eight games along with practices at the Markin MacPhail Centre.

The Fall Festival serves as an important evaluation opportunity for Canada’s National Women’s team coaching staff, including head coach Laura Schuler (Scarborough, Ont./Dartmouth College, ECAC) and assistant coaches Dwayne Gylywoychuk (Winnipeg/Hockey Manitoba) and Troy Ryan (Spryfield, N.S./Hockey Canada), and goaltending coach Brad Kirkwood (Calgary/University of Calgary, CWUAA), alongside Melody Davidson, Hockey Canada’s general manager of national women’s team programs.

“The Fall Festival is a critical touchpoint for the players in our program as they come together for the first time on the ice this season with our coaching staff,” said Davidson on the Hockey Canada Website. “These 44 players have worked hard to earn their invites and this is a great opportunity for them to show if they have what it takes to represent Canada at the senior level on the international stage throughout the 2016-17 season.”