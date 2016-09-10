Kettle Mettle event combines cycling with wine

THE KETTLE METTLE Dirty Fundo cycling event will be in Penticton on Oct. 1. Registration is now open.

Pedal now, wine later is the theme for the Kettle Mettle Dirty Fundo — returning to the Okanagan Valley on Oct. 1 for its third annual 100-plus kilometre cycling race.

Kettle Mettle is a fun, yet challenging ride that takes racers along the Okanagan’s most scenic trail — the historic Kettle Valley Railway. Winding through the east side of the Okanagan Lake between Penticton and Kelowna, Kettle Mettle offers breathtaking views of the mountains, farmlands, Okanagan Lake and several world-renowned wineries.

Jessica Stephens, promotions coordinator of Tri 1 Events, vouches for the ride.

“Fall is one of the best times of the year to ride the KVR as you get to experience the beauty of the forest. If you are from the Okanagan Valley or just here visiting, it’s a great opportunity to get outdoors, enjoy the scenery and get a taste of the Valley – literally," she said. "You won’t quite find a ride like this anywhere else."

The Kettle Mettle Dirty Fundo isn’t just intended for hard-core athletes, but for people of all ages and athletic abilities. Bike categories range from cyclecross, mountain, road, hybrid and classic (20 years and older), bringing together all types of cycling enthusiasts. Participants can register as an individual or race as a team of two or four.

Each racer will receive a custom Kettle Mettle T-Shirt, complementary bottle of local wine from Lang Vineyards, a race photo and much more. Participants are encouraged to attend the official party near the finish line to celebrate their century ride — local wines, beer and cider will definitely be on the menu.

To register, visit www.kettlemettle.ca.