Senior golf action

Jack Seath’s team with Dan Mugridge, Herb Cranna and Keith Koppert won the Penticton senior men’s four man (2 best net) with a -23 score of 117 on Sept. 7. Finishing second, one stroke behind, were Gary Wilson, Tony Manzi, Gary Napper and Alex McLellan.

Carol Mulligan scored 37 to win the Summerland Golf and Country Ladies Club Stableford method on Sept. 6.

Tied for second in the first flight was Linda Brussee and Gwen Redfern, 34. Second flight winner is Lynne Karaim with 43, while third flight winner is Betsy McAndrew with 40.