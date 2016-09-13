- Home
Sports
Rollin’ Stones lead darts league
The Rollin’s Stones Fun Centre Alley Brats collected seven points on opening night to lead the Penticton & District Dart Association Standings. Right behind in a three-way tie are Clancy’s Dreggers, Clancy’s Snipers and Elks Crue with six points. In a four-way tie for fifth are Anaf Smokin’Aces, Hand Grenades, Avengers and Elks Points with five points.
