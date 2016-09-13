  • Connect with Us

Sports

Rollin’ Stones lead darts league

  • posted Sep 13, 2016 at 4:00 PM

The Rollin’s Stones Fun Centre Alley Brats collected seven points on opening night to lead the Penticton & District Dart Association Standings.  Right behind in a three-way tie are Clancy’s Dreggers, Clancy’s Snipers and Elks Crue with six points. In a four-way tie for fifth are Anaf Smokin’Aces, Hand Grenades, Avengers and Elks Points with five points.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event