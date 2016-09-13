Aboriginal athletes nominees is now open

The Aboriginal Sport, Recreation and Physical Activity Partners Council in collaboration with the Province of British Columbia, is launching the nomination process for the 2016 Premier’s Award for Aboriginal Youth Excellence in Sport.

These awards provide a unique opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements of Aboriginal athletes who excel in performance sport and who are using their experiences in sport to shape their future.

Nominations are open to athletes under 25 who are training and competing in performance sport, display strong leadership qualities, are committed to pursuing higher education and serve as community role models both on and off the field of play. This year, the Premier’s Awards will be presented both regionally and provincially. Eight athletes (four male and female) within each of the Partners Council’s six regions will be selected to receive a Regional Award.

From the forty-eight regional recipients, the top twelve athletes (six male and female) will be selected to receive the provincial award.

Formal ceremonies will be held to honour all recipients. Regional ceremonies will be held throughout November and the provincial ceremony will be conducted at the next Gathering Our Voices Aboriginal Youth Conference in Kelowna, March 21, 2017. The regional nomination form can be found at http://ow.ly/LQo4304bAaZ.

Deadline to submit nominations is Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m. (PST). To find out more about the Premier’s Awards, visit http://ow.ly/fq1d304bAf0.