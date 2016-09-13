MAKING POWER-FUL IMPRESSIONS

CAYLEY MARTIN snags a ball during some infield practice as she was among 17 players trying out for the Penticton Power U16B rep softball team for next spring.

The Penticton Minor Softball Association held tryouts for a U16B rep team for next spring. Coach Jeff Korven worked the players through several drills and did strength work with the players.

Korven said there is a good chance the team will be fielded, but the final roster will be decided on Nov. 1. Between now and then Korven will work with the players on Wednesdays at Dale Meadows Park.

The camp attracted 17 athletes from Penticton, Summerland, Oliver and Keremeos.