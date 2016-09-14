Vees sign brother of NHL defenceman Jack Johnson

THE PENTICTON VEES have signed Kenny Johnson, brother of NHL defenceman Jack Johnson, for their blueline to fill the void left by Sam Rossini, who is injured for the season.

The Penticton Vees have signed Kenny Johnson, the brother of NHL defenceman Jack Johnson.

The Vees made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

“We had a spot open on our backend with the injury to Sam Rossini, and Kenny is the piece we were looking for," said Vees coach-general manager Fred Harbinson in a team statement. "He’s a big body that plays a heavy game and he’s a sound player on both sides of the puck.”

Johnson, 18, comes to Penticton after spending the last four years at the prestigious Shattuck-St. Mary’s prep school in Faribault, Minn. Johnson spent the last two seasons playing for the school’s prep team where he appeared in 91 games, picking up 10 goals and 53 points.

The six-foot-three, 220-pound blueliner also played on Shattuck-St. Mary’s under-16 and Bantam Tier One teams. The Ann Arbor, Mich., native is committed to the University of Michigan. Johnson, who will wear 28, fills out the team’s 22-man roster and will have a chance to make his Vees debut this weekend when they travel to Vancouver Island to play Powell River, Alberni Valley and Cowichan Valley.

Shattuck-St. Mary’s has a rich history of NHL alumni, including Sidney Crosby, Jonathan Toews and Zach Parise. The Vees also have a connection to the school, as alumni Mike Reilly and Anthony Brodeur also played their prep hockey there.