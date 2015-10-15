Vees set club record with 1,500 season tickets

Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees have set an organizational record without hitting the ice.

The Vees announced Thursday that they’ve hit the 1,500 mark for season tickets.

“It’s exciting to see our community rally around the team, especially this year being a big one with us hosting the Western Canada Cup,” said Vees president Fred Harbinson in a press release. “We truly believe we have some of the best fans in junior hockey, and the record number of season tickets is yet just another example of that.

“We have a hard-working staff behind the scenes and our director of ticketing, Laura Carleton, has done a fantastic job in helping bring our season ticket base to new record levels," continued Harbinson.

Carleton is thrilled to see fans get behind the team this season.

“Becoming the director of ticketing is a challenge I’ve really enjoyed. The increase in season tickets shows our community recognizes the great value and entertainment that season tickets offer," she said. "I look forward to seeing the same support in the spring when we host the Western Canada Cup.”

The Vees are in the midst of seven straight road games to open up their season before their Oct. 1 home opener against the Trail Smoke Eaters. For fans who haven't purchased tickets for that game, tickets are available at the Valley First box office (at the SOEC), or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com

Season ticket holders first chance to pick up their tickets is on Sept. 28 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the SOEC. It’s the Vees’ annual Season Ticket Pickup Party, sponsored by IGA Penticton and Boyd Autobody. Fans will have the opportunity to mingle with the team and enjoy music from DJ Shakes and a hotdog BBQ (while supplies last).