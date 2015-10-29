Penticton lacrosse players pick up medals at nationals

AIDAN DANBY, of the Penticton Minor Lacrosse Association, returned home with silver in field lacrosse nationals in Winnipeg earlier this month after Team B.C. lost the gold medal match to Ontario.

Aidan Danby still has special plans for his Alumni Cup/First Nations Field lacrosse national championship silver medal he returned home with earlier this month.

He plans to frame his Team B.C. jersey and medal and hang it on his wall.

“It was a good lifetime memory. Most people don’t get to do that. It was really fun, exciting,” said Danby. “We were pretty disappointed that we lost (13-9 to Team Ontario). We were in the game (tied 9-9) and then the fourth quarter we kind of fell apart.”

Despite losing, Danby said the action was good.

“Everyone was way better than anyone here,” he said. “The games were much better than around here.”

Team B.C. finished the national championships with four wins in six games. Both losses came against Ontario.

Danby enjoyed being with his teammates and playing a high level of lacrosse. Having never played in nationals, Danby said he is a better player for the experience.

Rogers earns bronze

Cairo Rogers helped Team B.C. earn bronze at the midget box lacrosse nationals in Whitby, Ont. July 31 to Aug. 6.

“It was a great feeling. It’s obvious we came to win gold, but it’s still awesome coming home with a medal,” said Rogers, who captained the team. “I feel like it’s better to win bronze than lose gold. It was nice coming home on a happier note than you losing the gold medal game and you’re whole team is a little on the down side.

B.C., which picked up a win in four games, claimed bronze by cruising past Nova Scotia 8-3. In an earlier meeting, Nova Scotia won 8-7. Rogers said that game was tough because he thinks the team entered the match over confident.

“Usually it’s not much of a game against Nova Scotia,” he said. “They came out strong. They were working hard and yeah, we were in for a big surprise. I feel like in the final game we all clicked a lot better. It was good to get the win against them. Show them that them winning was just our mistake.”

Rogers said the skill level was higher compared to two years ago when he played as a bantam. The first time Rogers went, Team First Nations didn’t play and he said they were another great team, who they tied 5-5. Team First Nations lost 10-2 to Ontario for gold.

“Ontario is always really good,” said Rogers. “It was a good experience.”