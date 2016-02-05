Icebreaker volleyball tournament spikes season into action

The Pen High Lakers senior boys volleyball team is hosting an Icebreaker tournament this weekend.

The Pen High Lakers senior boys volleyball team will get their season going hosting their Icebreaker tournament Friday and Saturday.

The Lakers open the tournament with a match against city rivals, Princess Margaret at 1:45 p.m. Lakers coach Bo Boxall said they wanted to start with a high-intensity game.

“Every time we play Maggie there is an extra step in all of the players steps,” he said. “We want to get in front of our school crowd and have a good battle with them. They have a lot of athletic players and it is always a good match against them.”

The Lakers then play five more matches in the seven-team tournament that also features Mt. Boucherie, South Okanagan, Vernon, Kelowna Secondary School and George Elliot. The Lakers play three more matches Friday; 4:10 p.m. against KSS, then 6:20 p.m. against South Okanagan and 7:25 p.m. against Vernon. On Saturday, the Lakers take on Mt. Boucherie at 10:35 a.m. and their final match is at 1:50 p.m. against George Elliot.

There will be no playoff games. The round-robin format pits each team against each other.

“I’m excited to get to see where everyone is at,” said Boxall. “It’s a great way to start the season.”

The Lakers coach added the start of the year provides his team with a yardstick to measure where they are with other valley teams.

After playing the Lakers, the Mustangs take on KSS at 3:05 p.m., then face the Mt. Boucherie Bears at 5:15 p.m. On Saturday, the Mustangs take on Vernon at 9:30 a.m., George Elliot at 10:35 a.m. and close against the South Okanagan at 12:45 p.m.