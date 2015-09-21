Flames, Oilers win on opening night of Young Stars Classic

WINNIPEG JETS GOALIE Mikhail Berdin makes one of his 24 saves against the Calgary Flames with Austin Carroll (62) on the doorstep and Matthew Tkachuk looking to pounce on the rebound in the first game of the Canucks Young Stars Classic at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The Flames won 4-1.

Both Alberta NHL teams were victorious on the opening day of the Canucks Young Stars Classic at the South Okanagan Events Centre Friday.

The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers also won by identical 4-1 scores over the Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks, respectively.

A crowd of 2,706 pushed through the turnstiles at the SOEC and watched Flames prospect Andrew Mangiapane lead his team to victory as he netted the winner at 18:44 of the second, then assisted on Ryan Lomberg's goal.

“It was definitely a great game, just getting our feet wet as a team,” Mangiapane said on Calgary Flames.com. “It’s our first game back of the summer. A lot of us are trying to get the rust off and go hard out there.”

Mangiapane told Calgary Flames.com that getting the goal helps his confidence. Mangiapane said he felt he played well in his first game.

Matthew Phillips and Austin Carrol also scored for the Flames, while Jansen Harkins gave the Jets a 1-0 lead on the power play at 11:07 of the first.

Jon Gillies turned aside 22 saves for the Flames, while Mikhail Berdin allowed four goals on 28 shots, then was relieved in favour of Jamie Phillips, who stopped all 15 shots he faced in 20 minutes of action.

At 14:44 of the third, Axel Blomqvist of the Jets dropped the gloves with Kenney Morrison. Blomqvist received five for fighting, while Morrison was also handed two misconducts. Logan Stanley and Nelson Nogier of the Jets both received 10-minute misconducts, while Lomberg, Tkachuk and Keegan Kanzig received 10-minute misconducts.

Fourth overall pick Jesse Puljujarvi scored twice and added an assist for the Oilers in their win. Also scoring for the Oilers were Patrick Russell and former Penticton Vee Joey Benik into an empty net. Puljujarvi earned an assist on Benik's goal. Benik was named the game second star.

Puljujarvi's second goal came as he skated into the Canucks zone unscathed and fired a shot high glove on Thatcher Demko.

Marc-Olivier Roy put the Canucks on the board with a backhand shot that went over Nick Ellis' blocker. That goal came with 10 minutes remaining.

Ellis and Demko each finished with 29 saves. Canucks defenceman Troy Stecher was named the third star. He finished minus-1 on the night, but led all Canucks with nine shots.

Attendance was 4,192.