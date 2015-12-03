Amonte scores again for Vees in victory over Powell River

Penticton Vees

Submitted by Fraser Rodgers

The Penticton Vees have grown quite comfortable in Powell River. Friday’s 3-1 win over the Kings was the Vees’ seventh straight on the Sunshine Coast dating back to the 2011-2012 season.

Ty Amonte and Noah Jordan scored first period goals and Ryley Risling added another in the third, as the Vees won their second straight on the road to start the season. Mat Robson was terrific in net, kicking out 30 of 31 shots and was named the first star.

The Kings dropped their fourth straight to start the year and will look for their first win Sunday, when they host Surrey.

Like he did last Saturday in Prince George, Amonte opened the scoring, but this time he did so much sooner. It only took four minutes for Amonte to put the Vees out ahead and it was on their first shot. Owen Sillinger, from behind the net, spotted Amonte in front and he quickly put his shot underneath Brian Wilson’s pad at 3:57; his third of the season.

Jordan put the visitors up by two later in the period when he muscled his way to the Kings goal. The hulking forward used every bit of his six-foot-five 220-pound frame to score his first of the season. Jordan rushed down the right side, pushed his way to the goal, and jammed the puck underneath the goalie at full speed. Penticton carried a two-goal lead into the intermission.

Risling pushed the lead to three at 2:44 after he was the beneficiary of a great pass from Jonny Tychonick. The 16-year-old defenceman spotted him on the opposite side of the ice, but still managed to fire a dart to him from the left wing.

Powell River spoiled Robson’s shutout bid at 5:32 when Jonny Evans was able to finally crack Robson. Evans pounced on a rebound at the side of the net. Robson was very good the rest of the way, including stopping 10 of 11 shots in the final frame to secure his second win.

Penticton was down to five defenceman for nearly the final two periods after Gabe Bast sustained an undisclosed injury early in the second period.

The Vees continue their Island Division road trip Saturday on Vancouver Island to face the Alberni Valley Bulldogs; face-off is 7 pm. The game can be heard on EZ Rock AM 800, or fans can watch online at www.fasthockey.com