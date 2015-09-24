Former Penticton Vee nets two for Oilers in win

JOEY BENIK, a former Penticton Vee who completed a four-year career with the St.Cloud State Huskies in the National Collegiate Athletic Association, made his Edmonton Oilers debut Friday against the Vancouver Canucks in the Young Stars Classic. On Saturday against the Calgary Flames, Benik scored twice.

Former Penticton Vee Joey Benik now has three goals in the Canucks Young Stars Classic.

Benik scored twice for the Edmonton Oilers who downed the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime Saturday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

With his team trailing 1-0 from a goal by Flames prospect Matthew Tkachuk, Benik scored an equalizer. As Flames goalie Tyler Parsons handled the puck behind the net, Benik went to the front of the crease and was able to tap it in as Parsons wasn't able to return fast enough.

Benik then gave his team a 2-1 lead as he beat Mason McDonald at the top right corner.

“I wanted to put him in a tough spot and coming in on the goal line, or low in the corner there, [McDonald was] hugging the post and he’s either got to pop his shoulder up or he’s got to lean his head over to kind of make that save,” said Benik to Edmonton Oilers.com.



“Unfortunately for him, he was coming in cold, he had a couple of warm up shots but it put him in a tough spot and I’m pretty sure that was the first shot that he faced, so it was unfortunate for him but there’s a little spot there that I hit.”

The Oilers take on the Winnipeg Jets Monday, at 11 a.m.

Today, the Canucks take on the Winnipeg Jets at 2 p.m.



