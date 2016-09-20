Registration open for aboriginal Team B.C. selection camp

The Aboriginal Sport, Recreation and Physical Activity Partners Council has announced the 2016 B.C. Aboriginal Regional Basketball Camps first phase of the athlete selection process for Team B.C. for the 2017 North American Indigenous Games.

Male and female players born in 1998 to 2005 are invited to participate. Sanctioned by Basketball B.C. and supported by the Province of B.C. Athletes advanced to provincial camp (Dec. 19 to 21 in Kamloops) will be informed with a letter. The Team B.C. athlete selection process document for basketball will be released to participants via email.

Registration is open to eligible participants. No pre-qualification required.

Interested players must attend one (1) of the B.C. Aboriginal camps: Interior Region — Kamloops (Oct 15-16). Registration fee is $10 for Basketball B.C. members. $25 if you need to purchase/renew Basketball B.C. membership

Athletes must preregister before 4 p.m. on the Monday prior to the Camp. To register visit, ow.ly/TFU2304p58d