Mustangs contain Rockets in field hockey victory

The Princess Margaret Mustangs field hockey team kicked off its season with a 3-0 victory over the Summerland Rockets Sept. 19 at home.

Jamie Lezard led the Mustangs attack with two goals, while Makeena Hartmann scored as well. Assists went to Alea Panis and Maria Schottenhalm, while Emily Trupp earned the shutout.

Co-coach Brenda Kelly liked the positive energy shown by the players, who have not played before and displayed sportsmanship.

"The more experienced players helped the inexperienced which was very nice to see," said Kelly. "For the first game, it was fun to watch a hunger for scoring goals, they never gave up."

This weekend the Mustangs head to Oliver for its fall festival. With 25 players of wide ranging skill and experience, Kelly said this is a great opportunity for the group to get more playing time and experience. The Mustangs roster features four international students. (Click here to read a story about last season's international students).

"It will give us a chance to teach some more skills and positioning," said Kelly. "It is also a fun environment and allows the team to get to know each other."